Bobby Bunch

Robert Dean “Bobby” Bunch, 59, of Dunlap passed away Thursday, November 10, 2016 in a local hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramsey and Dorothy Bunch and sister, Anita Plott.

Survivors include his partner, Terry Cameron, brother, Danial (Judy) Bunch and several nieces and nephews.

All services were private.

  1. Teresa Phillips on November 17, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    I will miss you forever.
    Your family changed my life.
    So sad .
    I am sure that you have reunited with Dorothy, Sydney, Ramsey, and Anita.
    Love you Bobby Dean.

  2. Loretta Cornwell on November 17, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    I am so sorry to hear that he passed away; my heart is with everyone. I have often thought of everyone you all are dear in my heart “God Bless you all”…….

