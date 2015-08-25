Rosy McCarver

Rosy Howell McCarver, age 75, of Dunlap, died Sunday, August 23, 2015 at Erlanger Healthcare System. She was of the Methodist Faith, helped with the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network Hee Haw Show for many years and was a member of the Cagle Mountain Quilters Guild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, David McCarver; and father, Harvey Lee Howell.

She is survived by her son, Timothy D. (Beth) McCarver, Trenton, Georgia; daughters, Sherry (Robbie) Bailey, Knoxville, and Sue (Edward) Walker, Dunlap; mother, Mary Elizabeth “Granny Sal” Howell; grandchildren, Susan (Terry) Street, Rachel (Matthew) Lee, Megan (Ciara) Hicks, Andrew (Sara) Snyder, Brittany Snyder, Brooke McCarver, Ansley Chilton, Caleb Bailey, and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Carl) James, Dunlap; nephew, Bud (Connie) Tate; nieces, Jenny (Bob) Mathison and Kris Kringle; special friend, Shelby Rutledge.

Special thanks to the staff at Valley View Assisted Living who treated Rosy like family. She loved each and every one of you.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 26 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Reese Fauscett and Rev. Howell Whited officiating. Burial was in Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network, c/o Citizens Tri-County Bank, PO Box 697, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.