Donna Lynn Brown, 54, of Signal Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2014.

Her love of family and warm smile will be missed by all. Donna had a deep passion and love of animals, all kinds and always had several pets by her side throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Cliff Brown.

She is survived by her parents, Gay and Grady Brown, Signal Mountain; her sisters, Karen (Tim) Adams, Dunlap, and Bonnie (David) Phillips, Ringgold, GA; her brother, Grady “Buddy” Brown, Dunlap; two nephews, Chris Brown and Nathan (Erin) Brown; one niece, Shemaiah (Archie) Etherton, three great-nephews and two great-nieces.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Hospice of Chattanooga. Family will receive friends Saturday, 4:30-6:00 p.m. CDT.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.