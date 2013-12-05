Bertha Cox Scroggins, 64, of Signal Mountain passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2013 at her home. She was a member of the former Signal Mountain Church of God of Prophecy.

Her parents, Ray and Jeanette Waters Cox, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Louis Scroggins of Signal Mountain; step-daughter, Sarah (Ladd) Marshal of Dayton; brothers, Ray Cox of Signal Mountain and Larry (Wynelle) Cox of Soddy Daisy; sisters, Lynda Cox of Signal Mountain and Janet (Jay) Weatherford of Lake City, South Carolina; half-brothers, Jack, J.B. and Elmo Cox; granddaughter, Rebecca Marshal; special nieces and nephews, Travis and Eric Weatherford and Jackie Weatherford; pallbearers, Larry Cox, Ray Cox, Travis Weatherford, Eric Weatherford, Dave Petty and Dustin Kirkpatrick.

Funeral services were held Sunday, November 24 in the funeral home chapel with Jay Weatherford, Ken Cox and Jim Mitchell officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga.

Ewton Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.