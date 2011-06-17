Karen Betke
Karen Rebecca Huggins Betke, 54, of Dunlap passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2011 at her home.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crafts, including wood burning. She was a lover and collector of teapots.
She was preceded in death by her father, Isaac Lewis Huggins; sister, Louetta Stefanski; grandparents, Gilford and Maudie Tate Layne and Fred and Lydia Deering Huggins.
She is survived by her husband, James Betke; son, Erick R. Breneman of Georgia; grandchildren, Nickolas and Caleb Breneman of LaFayette, Georgia; mother, Elizabeth Layne Huggins of Hixson; brother, Gery Lewis Huggins of Soddy Daisy; stepson, James Richard Betke of Michigan; and dear friends, Patty Howell and family, Gena Waters and family and her dog, Zeus.
A memorial service was held by family and friends at her home.
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services in Chattanooga was in charge of arrangements.
1 Comment
I would really like to talk to any of Karen’s children about some genealogy work. Please get ahold of me if you can help me.
Jay Glidewell