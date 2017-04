The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene Thursday afternoon, after a decomposed body was reportedly found off Highway 111. Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said a member of an inmate litter clean-up crew spotted the body, about one-quarter mile south of the scenic overlook. The last litter clean-up along the highway was March 1, the Sheriff added.

For more, see the May 4, 2017 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.