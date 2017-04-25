Week of April 24

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

Employment

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

CDL A or B DRIVERS needed to transfer vehicles from local body companies to various customer locations throughout U.S.- No forced dispatch- We specialize in connecting the dots and reducing deadhead. Safety Incentives! Call 1-800-501-3783 or apply at: http://www.mamotransportation.com/driveaway-jobs-transport-drivers-wanted. TP-BTS17

CDL-A DRIVERS: NEW $5000 Sign-On Bonus for Solo Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Benefits after 60 Days. Paid Vacation & Holidays. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS17

DRIVERS NEEDED TO HAUL produce and unload at dropping points around the Tennessee state 208 counties & KY. Having your own truck preferred 423-823-7736. TP-BTS17

Miscellaneous

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4T17-20S18-21

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4T17-20S18-21

FOR SALE – GE electric clothes dryer, antique Duncan Phyfe couch, both $150; ultimate Bo-Flex exercise machine, new, out of box, assembled, cost $2,200, sacrifice $1,200 OBO. 423/240-7767. T17S18

HAY EQUIPMENT – disc mower to baler, all good condition. 423/658-2174. TS17

LUMBER, LUMBER & MORE LUMBER – at Daus Building Supply, 30th year celebration! 949-2820. 2×4 to 2×12 width and up to 16’ length. TS17

FOR SALE – new electric hospital bed with mattress, $200. 423/298-6847. TS17

LIQUID NAILS, BLOCK, QUICKRETE – 40lbs or 80lbs, OSB, plywood, insulation board and blown insulation & we also have machine for rent for blown insulation at Daus Building Supply. TS17

LAYING HENS FOR SALE – $10 each. 949-9509. TNT16S17

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

FOR SALE – 1948 Farmall M and 406 bushhog, runs and works, $1,800. 423/533-2918. 2TS11-12

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. The Women’s Care Center, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS2

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS17

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS17

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS17

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS17

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS17

GUN SHOW APRIL 29-30 Sat. 9-5 & Sun. 9-4 Knoxville Expo Center (5441 Clinton Hwy) Exit 108 Off I-75N. Info: (563) 927-8176, www.rkshows.com. TP-BTS17

Mobile Homes

384 sf TINY HOME on your lot $28,900 – $39,900 – 100% Financing (640+ credit score & $2,000 month income). 800 sf 2BR $79,900 & 24×24 – 2 car garage $24,900. Call Now 865-321-3662. TP-BTS17

Professional

K&W TREE SERVICE – prompt & dependable, will git-er-done. Call Keven, 423/949-8605. TS17

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS17

LICENSED ELECTRICIAN – 35+ years of experience, JMB Electric. Business: 423/949-5737, Cell: 423/618-9002. 4TS17-20

MOWING – we charge by the job, not the hour. Large tracts okay. No yard work. Bushhog mowing. 423/593-6351. T16-19S17-20

NEED RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL – windows or solar panels washed? 423/779-2992. 2TS16-17

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

PAINT PRO – exterior, interior & pressure washing. 423/949-6285 or 423/490-5741. 8T15-22S16-23

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – have references. 423/949-6741. 5TS15-19

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing, haul off junk. 423/681-0376. 4T14-17S15-18

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

BATHTUB REFINISHING – RENEW or change the color of your bathtub, tile or sink. Fiberglass repair specialists! 5 year warranty. Locally owned since 1989. CarolinasTubDoctor.com. 865-446-5027 or 423-518-0077. TP-BTS17

Real Estate

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, M/H, private large lot, no pets, no smoking, must be able to mow yard. $600 down, $600 month. 423/645-3024. 2T17-18S18-19

HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, 1,800 sf, country, Sequatchie Valley, peaceful neighborhood, 15×30 deck, $1,200 month. Available now! 439 Neal Road, Dunlap. Call Mike 239/910-6084. 2T17-18S18-19

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $250 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNTS17

COUNTRY D/W – 3BR, 2BA, new H/AC, flooring, decks, carport, clean, no smoking. $750. 423/658-2174. TS17

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, nice home, $750. 619-2853. TNTS16

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, newly remodeled, in City of Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Glenn, 423/488-9482. TNTS16

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS17

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT 4×4, 135k miles, good condition. 810/533-0394. T17S18

FOR SALE – 2007 Nissan Altima, 185k, ext. white, int. black leather, heated seats, CD changer, excellent condition, $6,500. 423/667-4891, 423/240-7767. T17S18

1999 CAMARO – 147k miles, 3.8 V6, cold air, $2,100 OBO. 949-3891, 774-7507. TS17

I BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200. 987-8483. 10TS15-24

Sales

RUMMAGE SALE – April 28-29, 8-3, Chapel Hill United Methodist. New facility, 5606 E Valley Road. All proceeds fund youth ministry. T17

YARD SALE – Cedar Street, Dunlap, April 26-28. Antiques, baseball cards, spawn collection, game systems, collectibles, record albums, too much to list. 8 a.m.-??. TS17

MOVING SALE – 349 Cherry Street, May 5 & 6, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. TS17

BIG RED BARN SALE – April 27, 28, 29. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., antiques, clothes, furniture, horse tack, lots of miscellaneous. Hwy 127 North, across street from Sequatchie Valley Stone. TS17

SAWMILL ABSOLUTE AUCTION!!! Saturday, April 29th, 2017 @ 10:00 am. Sell Location: 125 Hwy 226, Savannah, Tn. 38372. American Land and Timber has ceased Sawmill Operation and commissioned The Great South Auction Group to sell all rolling stock. If there are any questions, give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net (TNFL #5497)! TP-BTS17