Sarah Dodson

Sarah Elizabeth Guy Dodson, 85, of Dunlap, died at the home of her daughter on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Miss Sarah had been a member of the church of Christ for many years.

She was preceded in death by parents, James William and Nora Mae Smith Guy; 12 siblings; one grandson, Thomas Dewayne Dixon; and two sons-in-law, James Gordon Dixon and Gary Wayne Turner.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca Sue Dixon, Thomas Edward Smith, Brenda Mae Turner, Laura Christine “Tennie” (Bobby) Higdon, Peggy (John) Roberts and Deborah June Moore; sister, Mollie Wallace; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, April 10 with Bro. Larry Kirby officiating. Burial followed at Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.