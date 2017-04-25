Mary V. Hall, age 97, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Hall; daughter, Gladys Hall Rodgers; and sons, Willard C. Hall and Roy D. Hall.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynda (Harold) Layne and Janie Louallen, both of Dunlap; two sons, Pete Hall of Jasper and Roy Vernon Hall of Kansas City, Missouri; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, J.D. Cribbs of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 27 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial will be in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.