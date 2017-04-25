Chris Billingsley

Christopher Lynn Billingsley, 56, of Dunlap died at Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital, Friday, April 21, 2017 on his 56th birthday.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, C.H. Billingsley, Jr. and his son, Keith Billingsley.

Survivors include his wife and the mother of his children, Roxanne Kulick Billingsley; mother, Katherine May Billingsley; son, Steven Billingsley and daughter, Stephanie Billingsley; and grandson, Aydan Billingsley, all of Dunlap.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 23 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Terry Barker, Bro. Tony Cates, and Bro. Mike Wright officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.