Week of 4/24/17

DRIVERS – Impressive Weekly Pay! Monthly Bonuses! Medical/Dental/Vision! Guaranteed Home Every Weekend! Excellent Equipment w/APUs. 1 year CDL-A. 855/842-8498. 2BS17-18

FOR SALE – 2005 Keystone Cougar fifth wheel w/gooseneck, $14,500. 423/447-2577. BS17

FOR SALE – 4 Chevrolet 16” wheels, 6-lug mag aluminum, two with good tires with centers, very beautiful. $400. Call 554-3326 any time. BS17

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS17

IF YOU HAD – hip or knee replacement surgery and suffered an infection between 2010 and the present time, you may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles H. Johnson, 1-800-535-5727. BS17

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA doublewide, C/H/A, front deck, back porch, large pond, private yard. Bledsoe. $125/week. $500 deposit. 423/718-0634. 2BS17-18

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3 bedroom, 1 bath starter home or rental property. Located in beautiful South Pikeville on a corner lot. $50,000. Call 423/488-4340. TNBS17

HOME FOR SALE – in Pikeville, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled in city limits, great neighborhood. $64,900, no owner financing, 423/834-0605. BS17

YARD SALE – April 28-29, Hwy 30 East, turn by Walden Ridge School, follow signs. No sale if rain. BS17

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $450 month, $250 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNTS17

W.A. KENDALL TREE TRIMMING SERVICE – for SVEC, is looking for locations to dump wood chips in the Pikeville area in the next few weeks. 615/881-2188. 2BS17-18

FOR SALE – 55-gallon barrels. 881-3231. B16S17

HAY EQUIPMENT – disc mower to baler, all good condition. 423/658-2174. TS17

LUMBER, LUMBER & MORE LUMBER – at Daus Building Supply, 30th year celebration! 949-2820. 2×4 to 2×12 width and up to 16’ length. TS17

FOR SALE – new electric hospital bed with mattress, $200. 423/298-6847. TS17

LIQUID NAILS, BLOCK, QUICKRETE – 40lbs or 80lbs, OSB, plywood, insulation board and blown insulation & we also have machine for rent for blown insulation at Daus Building Supply. TS17

K&W TREE SERVICE – prompt & dependable, will git-er-done. Call Keven, 423/949-8605. TS17

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS17

LICENSED ELECTRICIAN – 35+ years of experience, JMB Electric. Business: 423/949-5737, Cell: 423/618-9002. 4TS17-20

COUNTRY D/W – 3BR, 2BA, new H/AC, flooring, decks, carport, clean, no smoking. $750. 423/658-2174. TS17

YARD SALE – Cedar Street, Dunlap, April 26-28. Antiques, baseball cards, spawn collection, game systems, collectibles, record albums, too much to list. 8 a.m.-??. TS17

MOVING SALE – 349 Cherry Street, May 5 & 6, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. TS17

BIG RED BARN SALE – April 27, 28, 29. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., antiques, clothes, furniture, horse tack, lots of miscellaneous. Hwy 127 North, across street from Sequatchie Valley Stone. TS17

1999 CAMARO – 147k miles, 3.8 V6, cold air, $2,100 OBO. 949-3891, 774-7507. TS17

MUSIC MAKERS – on Cumberland Avenue, Pikeville, welcomes new music instructor, Sharon Rogers. Call 423/322-8607 today. 3B16-18S17-19

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TNT16S17

LAYING HENS FOR SALE – $10 each. 949-9509. TNT16S17

MOWING – we charge by the job, not the hour. Large tracts okay. No yard work. Bushhog mowing. 423/593-6351. T16-19S17-20

2BR HOUSE FOR SALE – on acre lot, close to town. 423/243-4045. T16S17

IF YOU DON’T HAVE TIME TO CLEAN YOUR HOUSE – I’ll clean it for you. 331-6347, 331-6349. 2BS16-17

MOVING SALE – April 28-29, 8 a.m-??, indoor/outdoor, furniture, tools, clothing, stove, too much to list. 727 State Route 285. 2BS16-17

FOR SALE – 2001 Chevy Tahoe, 179,000 miles. 423/290-6557. 2BS16-17

NEED RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL – windows or solar panels washed? 423/779-2992. 2TS16-17

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, nice home, $750. 619-2853. TNTS16

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, newly remodeled, in City of Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Glenn, 423/488-9482. TNTS16

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

CDL-A DRIVERS – new pay package just released! Now hiring local positions! Monday-Friday day shift out of Chattanooga. Local pickup/delivery. Great pay and benefits. 2 years experience required. Call today! 888/543-6480. 2B15-16S16-17

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

PC REPAIR – Dennis Carbaugh, 423/718-9219. 4T13-16S14-17

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2B15-16S16-17

138 ACRES – with 3 ponds on Dayton Mountain, 1 mile off Hwy 30, $2,250 per acre. For more information please call 423/447-2364. 4B15-18S16-19

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2T15-16S16-17

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

PAINT PRO – exterior, interior & pressure washing. 423/949-6285 or 423/490-5741. 8T15-22S16-23

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – have references. 423/949-6741. 5TS15-19

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing, haul off junk. 423/681-0376. 4T14-17S15-18

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

I BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200. 987-8483. 10TS15-24

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619, 423/447-7007. 3B14-16S15-17

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNBS13

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

EXECUTIVE LAWNS – perfect lawn, sparkling pool. 423/762-9510. 8B10-17S11-18

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS11-20

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CDL A or B DRIVERS needed to transfer vehicles from local body companies to various customer locations throughout U.S.- No forced dispatch- We specialize in connecting the dots and reducing deadhead. Safety Incentives! Call 1-800-501-3783 or apply at: http://www.mamotransportation.com/driveaway-jobs-transport-drivers-wanted. BTS17

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. 12BS7-19

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CDL-A DRIVERS: NEW $5000 Sign-On Bonus for Solo Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Benefits after 60 Days. Paid Vacation & Holidays. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS17

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS17

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS17

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS17

DRIVERS NEEDED TO HAUL produce and unload at dropping points around the Tennessee state 208 counties & KY. Having your own truck preferred 423-823-7736. TP-BTS17

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS17

GUN SHOW APRIL 29-30 Sat. 9-5 & Sun. 9-4 Knoxville Expo Center (5441 Clinton Hwy) Exit 108 Off I-75N. Info: (563) 927-8176, www.rkshows.com. TP-BTS17

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS17

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

384 sf TINY HOME on your lot $28,900 – $39,900 – 100% Financing (640+ credit score & $2,000 month income). 800 sf 2BR $79,900 & 24×24 – 2 car garage $24,900. Call Now 865-321-3662. TP-BTS17

BATHTUB REFINISHING – RENEW or change the color of your bathtub, tile or sink. Fiberglass repair specialists! 5 year warranty. Locally owned since 1989. CarolinasTubDoctor.com. 865-446-5027 or 423-518-0077. TP-BTS17

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS17

SAWMILL ABSOLUTE AUCTION!!! Saturday, April 29th, 2017 @ 10:00 am. Sell Location: 125 Hwy 226, Savannah, Tn. 38372. American Land and Timber has ceased Sawmill Operation and commissioned The Great South Auction Group to sell all rolling stock. If there are any questions, give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net (TNFL #5497)! TP-BTS17

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2