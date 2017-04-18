Week of April 17

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2T15-16S16-17

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

CDL-A DRIVERS: EXCELLENT SIGN-ON Bonus for Solos, Teams and Regional Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Paid Vacation & Holidays. Benefits after 60 Days. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS16

EARN MORE WITH BOYD BROS. Earn an Extra 2 CPM with our Merry Miles Bonus! More Miles, more money and more gifts! (888) 438-9680 drive4Boyd.com. TP-BTS16

Miscellaneous

LAYING HENS FOR SALE – $10 each. 949-9509. TNT16S17

HARLEY DAVIDSON, JOHN DEERE, JOHN WAYNE – yellow, red, blue, orange & more different handles Case knives, large variety at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS16

MINWAX STAINS, PAINT ACCESSORIES – spray paints, faucets, DeWalt tools, plastic, treated plywood at Daus Building Supply 30th year! 949-2820. TS16

GOT POISON IVY? Itch Relief Balm, Jewelweed Spray, Jewelweed Soap, Natural Bug Repellant and more. Natural Affinity Soap Shoppe, 131 Cherry Street, Dunlap. 423/949-4168. TS16

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS16

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS16

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16

FOR SALE – 1948 Farmall M and 406 bushhog, runs and works, $1,800. 423/533-2918. 2TS11-12

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. The Women’s Care Center, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS2

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS16

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS16

Mobile Homes

WHY RENT? When you can own your own Tiny Home! 100% Financing, with approved credit. Tiny Homes: 384 sf, $27,000 – 65% complete. $39,900 – 100%. Small Homes: 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS16

Professional

MOWING – we charge by the job, not the hour. Large tracts okay. No yard work. Bushhog mowing. 423/593-6351. T16-19S17-20

LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION & SEPTIC TANK SALES – we also do installations. Call 423/949-2654 or 619-7351. TS16

NEED RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL – windows or solar panels washed? 423/779-2992. 2TS16-17

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

PAINT PRO – exterior, interior & pressure washing. 423/949-6285 or 423/490-5741. 8T15-22S16-23

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – have references. 423/949-6741. 5TS15-19

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing, haul off junk. 423/681-0376. 4T14-17S15-18

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

PC REPAIR – Dennis Carbaugh, 423/718-9219. 4T13-16S14-17

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, remodel work. Stephen, 423/280-2295. 4TS13-16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

BATHTUB REFINISHING – RENEW or change the color of your bathtub, tile or sink. Fiberglass repair specialists! 5 year warranty. Locally owned since 1989. CarolinasTubDoctor.com. 865-446-5027 or 423-518-0077. TP-BTS16

Real Estate

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TNT16S17

2BR HOUSE FOR SALE – on acre lot, close to town. 423/243-4045. T16S17

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, nice home, $750. 619-2853. TNTS16

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, newly remodeled, in City of Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Glenn, 423/488-9482. TNTS16

FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, water furnished, $300 plus deposit, in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS15-16

FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, water furnished, $400 plus deposit, in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS15-16

NEW HOME FOR SALE – Dunlap, 1,480 sf, 2-car garage, 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, deck, concrete porch, custom made cabinets, granite stack stone & vinyl, stack stone fireplace, 3/4”x3” oak flooring & tile, concrete drive & MORE. Call 447-7646 after 1 p.m. $159,900. 2TS15-16

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNT6S7

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS16

Vehicles

I BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200. 987-8483. 10TS15-24

Sales

HUGE MOVING SALE – 31 Emily Street at Mt. Airy Golf Course, April 21-22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. T16

6-FAMILY YARD SALE – 1773 Cartwright Loop, Whitwell, April 20-21, 8-??. X-large men’s and women’s clothes, craft books and supplies, DVDs, tent, fishing equipment, too much to list! T16

QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY / Craigmore / Lanning and Guests Angus Sale 1:00 PM * Sunday, April 23, 2017 At the Horn Springs Sale Facility * 2135 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN. More than 150 Head Sell: 125 Females • 25 Bulls • Embryos. To Request a Catalog Call: Quintin Smith (615) 207-0830 or (615) 444-8701 Vicki. www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807. TP-BTS16

ONLINE W/BID CENTER AUCTION, 12+/-Acre Commercial Property in Mountain City, TN, Begins Closing 5/8/17 at 2pm, Bid Center at Johnson County Welcome Center in Mountain City, TN, ironhorseauction.com, 800.997.2248, TNAL 2268. TP-BTS16

2 HEAVY EQUIPMENT AUCTIONS – Number 1 – Wednesday, April 26th, 9:30 AM. 3500 N Hwy 27, Carrollton, GA 30117. CAT, Komatsu, John Deere, Bobcat Construction Equipment and more. Number 2 – New/Unused Cat Replacement Parts Auction. Online Bidding Only. April 27, (9AM) – May 5, (2PM EDT). (678) 673-9194. www.joeymartinauctioneers.com. GA2627. TP-BTS16