Week of April 17
Employment
NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2T15-16S16-17
STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2
Miscellaneous
LAYING HENS FOR SALE – $10 each. 949-9509. TNT16S17
HARLEY DAVIDSON, JOHN DEERE, JOHN WAYNE – yellow, red, blue, orange & more different handles Case knives, large variety at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS16
MINWAX STAINS, PAINT ACCESSORIES – spray paints, faucets, DeWalt tools, plastic, treated plywood at Daus Building Supply 30th year! 949-2820. TS16
GOT POISON IVY? Itch Relief Balm, Jewelweed Spray, Jewelweed Soap, Natural Bug Repellant and more. Natural Affinity Soap Shoppe, 131 Cherry Street, Dunlap. 423/949-4168. TS16
QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16
NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16
QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16
FOR SALE – 1948 Farmall M and 406 bushhog, runs and works, $1,800. 423/533-2918. 2TS11-12
STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35
PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. The Women’s Care Center, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS2
Mobile Homes
Professional
MOWING – we charge by the job, not the hour. Large tracts okay. No yard work. Bushhog mowing. 423/593-6351. T16-19S17-20
LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION & SEPTIC TANK SALES – we also do installations. Call 423/949-2654 or 619-7351. TS16
NEED RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL – windows or solar panels washed? 423/779-2992. 2TS16-17
MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16
PAINT PRO – exterior, interior & pressure washing. 423/949-6285 or 423/490-5741. 8T15-22S16-23
TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10
HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26
I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – have references. 423/949-6741. 5TS15-19
HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing, haul off junk. 423/681-0376. 4T14-17S15-18
DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34
PC REPAIR – Dennis Carbaugh, 423/718-9219. 4T13-16S14-17
HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, remodel work. Stephen, 423/280-2295. 4TS13-16
STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23
MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23
SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18
CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39
GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25
OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42
CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27
BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41
Real Estate
CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TNT16S17
2BR HOUSE FOR SALE – on acre lot, close to town. 423/243-4045. T16S17
FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, nice home, $750. 619-2853. TNTS16
FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, newly remodeled, in City of Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Glenn, 423/488-9482. TNTS16
FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, water furnished, $300 plus deposit, in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS15-16
FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, water furnished, $400 plus deposit, in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS15-16
NEW HOME FOR SALE – Dunlap, 1,480 sf, 2-car garage, 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, deck, concrete porch, custom made cabinets, granite stack stone & vinyl, stack stone fireplace, 3/4”x3” oak flooring & tile, concrete drive & MORE. Call 447-7646 after 1 p.m. $159,900. 2TS15-16
FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13
FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13
FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12
2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9
FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNT6S7
Vehicles
I BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200. 987-8483. 10TS15-24
Sales
HUGE MOVING SALE – 31 Emily Street at Mt. Airy Golf Course, April 21-22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. T16
6-FAMILY YARD SALE – 1773 Cartwright Loop, Whitwell, April 20-21, 8-??. X-large men’s and women’s clothes, craft books and supplies, DVDs, tent, fishing equipment, too much to list! T16
