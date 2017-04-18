Mina Phelps, age 103, died April 15, 2017.

Miss Phelps was born in Dunlap on February 12, 1914 to the late Landa and Florence Barker Phelps. She lived in Nashville several years where she was employed by the education department of Davidson County, retiring in 1974.

A member of Dunlap United Methodist Church, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia England, Lila Hege, and Jeanette Phelps, all of Dunlap.

At her request, her body will be donated to the college of medicine of the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

Donations can be made to Dunlap United Methodist Church.

