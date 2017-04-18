Charlie Morrison

Charlie “Boogus” Morrison, age 82, of Dunlap, was born in West Virginia on February 17, 1935 to Barney “Chuck” and Fannie Morrison. His father was a coal miner and his mom was a homemaker. At the age of 7, his family moved back to Whitwell. At the age of 13, he became a coal miner and worked in the coal mines until 1987. In 1955, he married his sweetheart, Ninnie Vee “Tuffy” Ashburn and lived on Whitwell Mountain for 44 years where they raised three children. They moved to Dunlap in 1999 where he resided for 18 years. They shared 62 years building a family, church, and furthering the kingdom for the glory of the Lord. He was a godly Christian man and to know him was to know how much he loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a lifelong member of the Church of God and a servant of the Lord.

Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by his parents, Barney & Fannie Morrison; daughter, Myrna Nolan; brothers, Johnny Morrison, Frank Morrison; and sister, Ola Christian.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Ninnie Vee “Tuffy” Morrison of Dunlap; two children, Gerald (Debbie) Morrison of Sparta; Annise (John) Nunley of Whitwell; sister, Maggie (Jr.) Bryant of Woodbury; five grandchildren, Micheal and Michelle Morrison, Chris and Robin Nolan, Jonathan “Jon” and Buffy Morrison, Chasity and Billy Headrick, and Chad and Ashley Nunley; great grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Marissa, Hunter, Avery, Wesley, Ian, Bethany, Tayven, and Kristah.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Basham officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Share photos and memories at whitwellmemorialfuneral

home.com

Arrangements by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

(423) 658-7777.