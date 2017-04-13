Industry plans to locate in Dunlap

A new manufacturer, expected to generate several hundred jobs, may be coming to Dunlap. Eric Emery and Greg Griffith of Cagle Development, LLC, from Chattanooga, met with Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land and Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright Thursday, April 13 for an informal session on behalf of a large textile company from Pakistan.

Emery said the company is involved in textile manufacturing of shirts, towels, bed sheets, uniforms and other items to destinations including hospitals and prisons. Recently, a large contract with Academy Sports was reached, he noted.

Mayor Land explained a tentative agreement was reached and plans call for the manufacturer to use a portion of the former Tecumseh plant in Dunlap for about three months. Then the company will move to a building to be constructed in the Sequatchie Valley Industrial Park.

For more information on this story, see the April 19 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.