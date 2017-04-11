Week of April 10

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2T15-16S16-17

BODY SHOP/PAINTER POSITION – pay is good, 40-hr week, 8-5, paid weekly; 1-hr lunch, experienced. 423/949-5150. TS15

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS15

CDL-A DRIVERS: EXCELLENT SIGN-ON Bonus for Solos, Teams and Regional Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Paid Vacation & Holidays. Benefits after 60 Days. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS15

Miscellaneous

ELECTROLUX UPRIGHT VACUUM – like new, $349, list price $998 plus tax. 423/718-9264. T15S16

FOR SALE – 10 Yorkshire feeder pigs, 5 pot belly Yorkshire cross. 423/774-0232. T15S16

CASE T-SHIRTS, HATS, KNIVES & MORE – conduit, PVC pipe, 1×4, 1×6, 1×8 & shelving board at Daus Building Supply during its 30th year celebration. TS15

DUO-FAST NAILS – treated pine & spruce lumber, attic ladders, hammers, power tools, drill bits in stock at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS15

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16

PRE-ORDER YOUR CATTLE OR HORSE HAY TODAY – prices for our customers didn’t change during the drought of 2016. Lock in prices on yours today. Prices start at: cattle hay, $25/5×4 roll; horse hay, $30/5×4 roll, $4/squares. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. 3TS13-15

FOR SALE – 1948 Farmall M and 406 bushhog, runs and works, $1,800. 423/533-2918. 2TS11-12

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. The Women’s Care Center, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS2

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS15

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS15

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS15

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS15

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS15

Mobile Homes

WHY RENT? When you can own a Tiny Home! Tiny Homes: 384 sf, $27,000 – 65% complete. $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Small Homes: 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS15

Professional

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

PAINT PRO – exterior, interior & pressure washing. 423/949-6285 or 423/490-5741. 8T15-22S16-23

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS15

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – have references. 423/949-6741. 5TS15-19

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing, haul off junk. 423/681-0376. 4T14-17S15-18

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

PC REPAIR – Dennis Carbaugh, 423/718-9219. 4T13-16S14-17

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, remodel work. Stephen, 423/280-2295. 4TS13-16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

Real Estate

NEWER 3BR, 2BA TRAILER – $625 month, deposit required. Contact Johnny 423/847-5469. T15S16

EFFICIENCY FOR RENT – $600 per month, includes electric, water, gas & dish. Contact Johnny, 423/847-5469. T15S16

FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, water furnished, $400 plus deposit, in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS15-16

FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, water furnished, $300 plus deposit, in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS15-16

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA on East Valley Road, Sequatchie County, water furnished. $200 deposit & $475 month. Call 423/802-0489. TS15

NEW HOME FOR SALE – Dunlap, 1,480 sf, 2-car garage, 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, deck, concrete porch, custom made cabinets, granite stack stone & vinyl, stack stone fireplace, 3/4”x3” oak flooring & tile, concrete drive & MORE. Call 447-7646 after 1 p.m. $159,900. 2TS15-16

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS8

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNT6S7

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $15,000 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423-899-0055. TS38

FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4T51-3S52-3

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS15

Vehicles

I BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200. 987-8483. 10TS15-24

FOR SALE – as is: need off yard, 1995 Chevy Cavalier, needs battery and possibly fuel pump. $550; 42” cut riding mower, possibly needs battery and relay to starter, $150; $600 for both. Can leave message, 423/949-4950. TS15

Sales

HUGE YARD SALE – April 12-14, tons of stuff, 8 a.m.-??. Cedar Street. T15

THREE-FAMILY YARD SALE – Rescue Squad, Dunlap. April 20, 7:00 a.m. – to??. Clothing, household & baby items, furniture, lots of miscellaneous. T15S16

GARAGE SALE – 693 Old State Hwy 8, Dunlap, Friday-Saturday, April 14-15, 7:30 a.m.-until. Household and workshop items, clothes, shelving, stereo, miscellaneous. Rain or shine. TS15

YARD SALE – Thursday, Friday, Saturday, April 13-15. Below ballpark. 4597 West Valley Road. TS15

QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY / Craigmore / Lanning and Guests Angus Sale 1:00 PM * Sunday, April 23, 2017 At the Horn Springs Sale Facility * 2135 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN. More than 150 Head Sell: 125 Females • 25 Bulls • Embryos. To Request a Catalog Call: Quintin Smith (615) 207-0830 or (615) 444-8701 Vicki. www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807. TP-BTS15