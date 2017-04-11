Katherine Gann

Katherine Louise Green Gann, 71, of Red Bank, passed away April 4, 2017. Mrs. Gann was raised in Bledsoe County, later raising her own family in Red Bank.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Larry Eugene Gann; father, H. B. Green and brother, James Green.

Survivors include; her mother, Thelma Farmer Green; children, Lisa (Brian) Ford of Signal Mountain, Lt. Larry Eugene Gann II and Amber (Dustin) Byrn of Chattanooga; one brother, Bear Green; and two sisters, Etta Williams and Charlotte Brown; several nieces and nephews.

A private burial was held in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.