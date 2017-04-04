Week of April 3

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS14

CDL-A DRIVERS: EXCELLENT SIGN-ON Bonus for Solos, Teams and Regional Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Paid Vacation & Holidays. Benefits after 60 Days. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS14

Miscellaneous

COME REGISTER FOR FREE PRIZES – all the month of April at Daus Building Supply. Celebrating “30 years”. TS14

LOCALLY OWNED 30 YEARS – come to Daus Building Supply for your building needs, friendly, helpful and GREAT PRICES. 949-2820. TS14

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS14-16

PRE-ORDER YOUR CATTLE OR HORSE HAY TODAY – prices for our customers didn’t change during the drought of 2016. Lock in prices on yours today. Prices start at: cattle hay, $25/5×4 roll; horse hay, $30/5×4 roll, $4/squares. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. 3TS13-15

FOR SALE – 1948 Farmall M and 406 bushhog, runs and works, $1,800. 423/533-2918. 2TS11-12

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. The Women’s Care Center, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS2

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS14

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS14

FOUND – large yellow dog, friendly, Lewis Chapel. 902-9085. T14S15

FOR SALE – clean fill dirt, 645-2340. 8T7-14S8-15

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS14

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS14

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS14

Mobile Homes

WHY RENT? When you can own a Tiny Home! Tiny Homes: 384 sf, $27,000 – 65% complete. $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Small Homes: 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS14

Professional

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing, haul off junk. 423/681-0376. 4T14-17S15-18

SUMMER HOURS – at Daus Building Supply starting April 1: M-F 7-5, Sat. 8-1. 2TS13-14

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

PC REPAIR – Dennis Carbaugh, 423/718-9219. 4T13-16S14-17

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, remodel work. Stephen, 423/280-2295. 4TS13-16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, 40+ years experience, appliance technician. 949-5654, 423/260-4227 4TS11-14

FOR ALL YOUR MOWING & LANDSCAPING NEEDS – plus trimming bushes, free estimates, insured, 423/637-5353 4TS11-14

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates, cell 902-3013. 4TS11-14

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work. Pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS3-14

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

Real Estate

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

FOR RENT – 16×80, 3BR, 2BA, hardwood floors, appliances, c/h/a/, front and rear decks, Cagle Mtn, $465 plus deposit, 667-2629. 2T13-14S14-15

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

15 ACRES FOR SALE – on Cagle Mountain, 949-3969. 4T11-14S12-15

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS8

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNT6S7

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $15,000 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423-899-0055. TS38

FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4T51-3S52-3

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS14

Vehicles

1996 DODGE RAM – 3/4 ton, 2-wheel drive, heavy duty tow package, $1,500. 423/987-5501. TS14

Sales

QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY / Craigmore / Lanning and Guests Angus Sale 1:00 PM * Sunday, April 23, 2017 At the Horn Springs Sale Facility * 2135 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN. More than 150 Head Sell: 125 Females • 25 Bulls • Embryos. To Request a Catalog Call: Quintin Smith (615) 207-0830 or (615) 444-8701 Vicki. www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807. TP-BTS14

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE – April 6, 7 & 8, 8 a.m., Cardinal Lane, off West Valley Road. TS14

GARAGE/YARD SALE – Friday, April 7, Saturday, April 8, Sunday, April 9. Furniture, clothes, dishes, everything must go! 126 Hickey Circle, Dunlap. Beginning at 8 a.m. 2TS13-14

YARD SALE – lawn equipment; tiller, 6hp, rear tine; household items; jewelry; miscellaneous. April 6 & 7, Brea Road across from Mt. Airy. Rain or shine. TS14