Erin Nicole Crandall Parzych, 22, of Dunlap passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Christopher Crandall.

Survivors include her mother, Joy Merritt; sons, Braelin Parzych and Ethan Crandall; sister, Catrina Ferguson; and brother, Chris Crandall.

A private funeral service was held.

