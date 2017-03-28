Week of March 27

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

FREE RIVER ROCK – you take. 949-9174. TS13

FELT, CEMENT BD 3’X5’ – big selection of treated lumber, rakes, shovels, door locks, tools at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. Celebrating 30 years! TS13

FREE – 6-year-old yellow lab mix to good home. Good guard dog and loves kids. Has been spayed. Also, free doghouse. 949-3577. TS13

6-PANEL METAL DOORS – Glidden paint (computer matching), 4×6 post 8’ & 12’, vinyl, soffitt & trim, 5/4 decking p.t. in stock at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS13

HAY EQUIPMENT – mower to round baler, great shape, firm. 423/658-2174. TS13

FARLEY’S ACE HARDWARE – now accepting applications. Garden Center associate, temporary position for March 31-June 12. Garden knowledge a plus. Must be able to lift 20 lbs., multi-task and give amazing customer service. TS13

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS13

Miscellaneous

PRE-ORDER YOUR CATTLE OR HORSE HAY TODAY – prices for our customers didn’t change during the drought of 2016. Lock in prices on yours today. Prices start at: cattle hay, $25/5×4 roll; horse hay, $30/5×4 roll, $4/squares. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. 3TS13-15

PULLETS – 25 weeks old. Now laying, various kinds. Off Brockdell on Old CC Road. 2TS12-13

FOR SALE – 1948 Farmall M and 406 bushhog, runs and works, $1,800. 423/533-2918. 2TS11-12

QUALITY USED WASHERS AND DRYERS – starting at $99 each, call 423/315-7336. 3TS11-13

QUALITY USED REFIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 3TS11-13

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS13

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS13

FOR SALE – clean fill dirt, 645-2340. 8T7-14S8-15

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. The Women’s Care Center, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS2

TRAVEL THE COUNTRY – HAVE a 3/4 ton or 1 ton pickup truck? Put it to work. Pick your schedule! Call 574-533-0001 www.synergyrvtransport.com. TP-BTS13

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS13

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS13

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS13

Mobile Homes

TINY HOME 384 sf, $27,000 – 65%, $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Call 865-321-3662. Small Homes 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS13

Professional

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS13

LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION & SEPTIC TANK SALES – we also do installations. Call 423/949-2654 or 619-7351. TS13

MILLER MOWING – 949-9695. TS13

SUMMER HOURS – at Daus Building Supply starting April 1: M-F 7-5, Sat. 8-1. 2TS13-14

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

PC REPAIR – Dennis Carbaugh, 423/718-9219. 4T13-16S14-17

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, remodel work. Stephen, 423/280-2295. 4TS13-16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, 40+ years experience, appliance technician. 949-5654, 423/260-4227 4TS11-14

FOR ALL YOUR MOWING & LANDSCAPING NEEDS – plus trimming bushes, free estimates, insured, 423/637-5353 4TS11-14

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates, cell 902-3013. 4TS11-14

K&W TREE SERVICE – topping or complete removal, 423/949-8605. 4T10-13S11-14

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

HANDYMAN- decks, remodel, addition, pressure washing, yardwork. Haul stuff off, 423/681-0376. 5TS9-13

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work. Pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS3-14

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

Real Estate

COUNTRY – Marion 3BR, 2BA, decks, 3 appliances, carport, no smoking, clean. $750 base. 423/658-2174. TS13

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

15 ACRES FOR SALE – on Cagle Mountain, 949-3969. 4T11-14S12-15

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS13

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS8

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNT6S7

FOR RENT – 16×80, 3BR, 2BA, hardwood floors, appliances, c/h/a/, front and rear decks, Cagle Mtn, $465 plus deposit, 667-2629. 2T13-14S14-15

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $15,000 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423-899-0055. TS38

FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4T51-3S52-3

Vehicles

LIEN SALE – VIN # 1G1AD5F5XA7199262, April 5, 6188 Hwy 28. T13S14

LIEN SALE – 2005 Ford Ranger pickup, VIN #1FTYR14U25PA77009, April 10. For storage fees, 423/618-7170. T13S14

Sales

2ND ANNUAL COMMUNITY YARD SALE – Sequatchie-Bledsoe County line, East Valley Road and Jack Smith Road. Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. 309-7291. TS13

GARAGE/YARD SALE – Friday, April 7, Saturday, April 8, Sunday, April 9. Furniture, clothes, dishes, everything must go! 126 Hickey Circle, Dunlap. Beginning at 8 a.m. 2TS13-14

ESTATE SALE – 37B Robin Hill Road. Friday & Saturday, 3/31-4/1, 8 a.m. – ??. Rain or shine. Dishes, kitchen stuff, furniture, crafts, garage items, women’s clothes, knick knacks & much more. TS13

INDOOR BIG RED BARN SALE – 127N across street from Sequatchie Valley Stone. March 30, 31 & April 1, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tupperware, lamps, linen, dinette set, Corningware, lots of furniture, clothes, Elvis Presley memorabilia. 240-6302. TS13

MOVING SALE – March 31, April 1, 256 Boynton Rd in Daus. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tools, toys, clothes, furniture, exercise equipment, etc 2T12-13S13

ESTATE LAND AUCTIONS: Swan Creek View – 10 acs, Leipers Fork Farm – 242 acs, Lyles – Hwy 7 – 5 acs-34 acs. Online Now- TennesseeBid.com Most within one hour of Nashville. www.HudginsAuctions.com, 931-994-7144 (FL#5232) David Hudgins, auctioneer, Hudgins Auctions & Realty. TP-BTS13

HUGE FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION Saturday April 1, 9 am cst. 22 Northside Ln Crossville, TN. Tractors * Hay Equipment * RTV’s * Tub Grinders & More! After 36 years, Mountain Farm International is relocating to a larger facility. This Absolute Auction is the Relocation Liquidation of Used Inventory. Live On Site & On Line Bidding. Internet bidding offered by Equipment Facts. Amonett’s Eagle Auction & Realty (Firm 6105) Lee J. Amonett 931-526-5335 View pictures & inventory at www.eagleauctions.com. TP-BTS13