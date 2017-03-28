Lavaughn Boston, age 78, of Dunlap, passed away Friday night, March 24, 2017 at his home. He was a lifetime member of Little Hopewell Baptist Church and he owned and operated the Dunlap Drive-In Theatre for 44 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mamie Ownsby Boston; brother, Loyd Boston; and daughter, Mary Angela Boston Feagans.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Shoemate Boston; daughter, Charlotte (Keith) Johnson, Dunlap; two sons, Doug (Joyce) Boston, Maryville, and David (Shannon) Boston, Dunlap; grandchildren, DJ (Ashley) Boston, Brandon Boston, Keith “Chuck” (Destiny) Johnson, Jr., Kelsey LeeVona Johnson and Annika Boston; great-grandchildren, Teaunna, Tayven, and River Boston, Parker and Payslee Johnson; five sisters, Christine (Jack) Smith of Ringgold, Georgia, Peggy Hobbs, Barbara (Don) Hargis, Wanda Littrel, and Phyllis (Douglas) Cribbs, all of Dunlap; three brothers, Wiley (Ann) Boston, Jerry (Joyce) Boston, and Wendell (Darlene) Boston, all of Dunlap; and special friends, Darlene (Danny) Hendon, CareAll Home Care and Amedysis Hospice Care, Little Hopewell Baptist Church, the multitudes of family, friends, and supporters of the Dunlap Drive-In Theatre.

Serving as pallbearers were Tim Boston, Mike Smith, JD Cribbs, Jim Black, Bruce Feagans, Danny Boston, and Thomas Cribbs.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dennis Boston, Pastor Tommy Shoemate and Chaplin Pelham Shoemate officiating.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.