Adis Hunt, Sr., 82, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at his home.

He was an Army veteran and a retired machinist.

Survivors include his son, Adis Hunt, Jr. of Soddy Daisy; special friend, Margaret Byington of Dunlap; two sisters; and four grandchildren, one of which was also a caregiver.

The family held a private service.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.