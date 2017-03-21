William Stewart

William Stanley Stewart, 77, of Lewis Chapel, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017. He was of the Church of God faith and was an Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, William George Stewart; and a sister, Audrey Stewart.

He is survived by his mother, Elsie Cranmore Stewart; sons, William (Carol) Stewart and Anthony Stewart of Missouri; daughters, Kim (Alvin) Dunn of Alabama and Cynthia (Jonathon) Gosselin of South Carolina; sisters, Patricia (Alan) Grossaeim of Alabama, Andrea (Samuel) Shipley of Lewis Chapel; brothers, Michael Stewart and Shaun Bowman of Lewis Chapel; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in Harvey Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements