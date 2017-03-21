Week of 3/27/17

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, remodel work. Stephen, 423/280-2295. 4TS13-16

FARLEY’S ACE HARDWARE – now accepting applications. Garden Center associate, temporary position for March 31-June 12. Garden knowledge a plus. Must be able to lift 20 lbs., multi-task and give amazing customer service. TS13

PRE-ORDER YOUR CATTLE OR HORSE HAY TODAY – prices for our customers didn’t change during the drought of 2016. Lock in prices on yours today. Prices start at: cattle hay, $25/5×4 roll; horse hay, $30/5×4 roll, $4/squares. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. 3TS13-15

MISSING – from 1st trailer on left on Lee Station Mtn Rd. Missing since March 17, 2017 around 9:00. Boston Terrier, 16 years old, very feeble, answers to Turbo. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call 423/618-4233. 2B12-13S13-14

FREE RIVER ROCK – you take. 949-9174. TS13

FELT, CEMENT BD 3’X5’ – big selection of treated lumber, rakes, shovels, door locks, tools at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. Celebrating 30 years! TS13

FREE – 6-year-old yellow lab mix to good home. Good guard dog and loves kids. Has been spayed. Also, free doghouse. 949-3577. TS13

6-PANEL METAL DOORS – Glidden paint (computer matching), 4×6 post 8’ & 12’, vinyl, soffitt & trim, 5/4 decking p.t. in stock at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS13

HAY EQUIPMENT – mower to round baler, great shape, firm. 423/658-2174. TS13

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS13

LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION & SEPTIC TANK SALES – we also do installations. Call 423/949-2654 or 619-7351. TS13

MILLER MOWING – 949-9695. TS13

SUMMER HOURS – at Daus Building Supply starting April 1: M-F 7-5, Sat. 8-1. 2TS13-14

COUNTRY – Marion 3BR, 2BA, decks, 3 appliances, carport, no smoking, clean. $750 base. 423/658-2174. TS13

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS13

2ND ANNUAL COMMUNITY YARD SALE – Sequatchie-Bledsoe County line, East Valley Road and Jack Smith Road. Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. 309-7291. TS13

GARAGE/YARD SALE – Friday, April 7, Saturday, April 8, Sunday, April 9. Furniture, clothes, dishes, everything must go! 126 Hickey Circle, Dunlap. Beginning at 8 a.m. 2TS13-14

ESTATE SALE – 37B Robin Hill Road. Friday & Saturday, 3/31-4/1, 8 a.m. – ??. Rain or shine. Dishes, kitchen stuff, furniture, crafts, garage items, women’s clothes, knick knacks & much more. TS13

INDOOR BIG RED BARN SALE – 127N across street from Sequatchie Valley Stone. March 30, 31 & April 1, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tupperware, lamps, linen, dinette set, Corningware, lots of furniture, clothes, Elvis Presley memorabilia. 240-6302. TS13

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

SOMEONE TO COME UNLOCK CAR DOOR – 881-3418. B12S13

ROOM FOR RENT – Cagle Mtn, must be drug and alcohol free and employed. $90 per week plus deposit. 650/589-5613 T12S13

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

MOVING SALE – March 31, April 1, 256 Boynton Rd in Daus. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tools, toys, clothes, furniture, exercise equipment, etc 2T12-13S13

LIEN SALE – 2001 Ford Explorer, VIN# 1FM4U6OE81UA13641, March 29, 2017. 6172 Hwy 28, Dunlap. T12S13

DRIVERS – Great pay & benefits! Good hometime & late model equipment. 401K w/co. match. CDL-A, 25 yrs, family oriented company. 855/200-4304. 2B12-13S13-14

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

PULLETS – 25 weeks old. Now laying, various kinds. Off Brockdell on Old CC Road. 2TS12-13

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

1864 ANTIQUE SAFE – $500, weighs 1,000-1,100 lbs. 949-3969. 2T11-12S12-13

15 ACRES FOR SALE – on Cagle Mountain, 949-3969. 4T11-14S12-15

QUALITY USED WASHERS AND DRYERS – starting at $99 each, call 423/315-7336. 3TS11-13

QUALITY USED REFIGERATOR – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336 3TS11-13

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, 40+ years experience, appliance technician. 949-5654, 423/260-4227 4TS11-14

FOR ALL YOUR MOWING & LANDSCAPING NEEDS – plus trimming bushes, free estimates, insured, 423/637-5353 4TS11-14

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates, cell 902-3013 4TS11-14

WHITE PINES, NORWAY SPRUCE, HEMLOC – Green Giant, Arborvitas, $40 each.Burning Bushes, $20. Will plant $10 each. Melvin Smith 423/554-3100. 4BS11-13

EXECUTIVE LAWNS – perfect lawn, sparkling pool. 423/762-9510. 8B10-17S11-18

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS11-20

K&W TREE SERVICE – topping or complete removal, 423/949-8605. 4T10-13S11-14

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T10-17S11-18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

HANDYMAN- decks, remodel, addition, pressure washing, yardwork. Haul stuff off, 423/681-0376. 5TS9-13

2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT – in Dunlap $325, includes water. 937/604-5672. TNTS9

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

SWAFFORD SEPTIC SERVICE – Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie, Van Buren. All churches 10% discount. 423/447-2410, 423/448-0452. Randall Swafford. 25 years experience. 8BS7-14

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. 12BS7-19

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNT6S7

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work. Pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS3-14

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

FOR SALE – clean fill dirt, 645-2340. 8T7-14S8-15

HUGE FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION Saturday April 1, 9 am cst. 22 Northside Ln Crossville, TN. Tractors * Hay Equipment * RTV’s * Tub Grinders & More! After 36 years, Mountain Farm International is relocating to a larger facility. This Absolute Auction is the Relocation Liquidation of Used Inventory. Live On Site & On Line Bidding. Internet bidding offered by Equipment Facts. Amonett’s Eagle Auction & Realty (Firm 6105) Lee J. Amonett 931-526-5335 View pictures & inventory at www.eagleauctions.com. TP-BTS13

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

ESTATE LAND AUCTIONS: Swan Creek View – 10 acs, Leipers Fork Farm – 242 acs, Lyles – Hwy 7 – 5 acs-34 acs. Online Now- TennesseeBid.com Most within one hour of Nashville. www.HudginsAuctions.com, 931-994-7144 (FL#5232) David Hudgins, auctioneer, Hudgins Auctions & Realty. TP-BTS13

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS13

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS13

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS13

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS13

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS13

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS13

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

TRAVEL THE COUNTRY – HAVE a 3/4 ton or 1 ton pickup truck? Put it to work. Pick your schedule! Call 574-533-0001 www.synergyrvtransport.com. TP-BTS13

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

TINY HOME 384 sf, $27,000 – 65%, $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Call 865-321-3662. Small Homes 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS13

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS13