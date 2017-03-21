David Tucker

David Lynn Tucker, age 41, of Pikeville, died Friday morning, March 17, 2017 in an automobile accident.

He was a member of Bethel Church of Christ and was employed by Buzzi Unicem. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and friend. David loved his children, wife, and family dearly, was always willing to lend a hand, and will be desperately missed by all who have crossed his path.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Tucker; grandmother, Ava Lee Fults; step-father, Bill Coon; and father-in-law, Glendol Rains.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Tucker; son, Bryce Tucker; daughter, Bryna Tucker, all of Pikeville; mother, Anita Long Coon; sister, Lisa Hintze, both of Dunlap; nieces, Cheyenne and Isabella Hintze; nephew, Briar Hintze; aunt, Lois Hatfield; mother-in-law, Carol Rains; brother-in-law, Chad (Heather) Rains; nephew, Justin Layne; and many, many cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith and Bro. Bobby Collier officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville was in charge of arrangements.