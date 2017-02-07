Randell Boston
Randell Eldon Boston, 45, of Dunlap, passed away Monday February 6, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Boston; and sister, Wendy Cooley.
Survivors include his grandmother, Sadie Johnson; mother, Nina Johnson Boston; daughters, Alex, Tori, and Abbie Boston; and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday before the service.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.
