Michael Cummings

Michael Joseph Cummings, 73, of Dunlap passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Sequatchie County and Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Robert Cummings; mother, Mary Patricia Hopkins Cummings; nephew, Tommy Cummings; grandparents, John F. and Elizabeth Kane Cummings, Patrick and Mary Newcomb Hopkins; and aunt, Sister Gertrude Hopkins IHM.

Survivors include his wife, Jerry Louise Wells Cummings; daughters, Catherine Colleen (Martyn) Turner, London, England and Karen Maureen Cummings (Skylar Cox), Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Alex and Ian Turner; siblings, John (Cathy) Cummings, Mary Ellen Cummings, James (Susan) Cummings, and Catherine (John) Forlenza; uncle, Robert Hopkins; several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at the funeral home.

