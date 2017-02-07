Lennis Ray Smith, 77, of Dunlap, died Friday, February 3, 2017.

Lennis was a member of East Valley Baptist Church. He was retired from C&D Batteries.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Williford Smith; infant son, Lennis Ray Smith, Jr.; parents, Roy K, and Lavenia Boston Smith; sister, Clara Johnson; brother, Cecil Smith; and brother-in-law, Lavern Johnson and son-in-law, Morgan Cyrus.

Survivors include his children, Jimmy (Susan) Smith of Dunlap, Lisa Cyrus of Hixson, Lori Smith, Matthew Smith and Tina Smith, all of Dunlap; brothers, Clayton (Ann) Smith, Lewis Smith, Barry (Jan) Smith, Billy (Cheryl) Smith and Rayburn (Tina) Smith; sisters, Janie Johnson, Evelyn Westmoreland, DeAnna Johnson and Beverly (Benny) Barker; grandchildren, Heather Keaton, Brent Hopkins and Raven Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Derricks and Jayce Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 6 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Terry Barker officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.