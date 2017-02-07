Goldie MacLean

Goldie Maxine MacLean, age 82, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017. She was born July 4, 1934 in Dunlap to George and Maude Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Elliott Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Worthington, Myrtle Waters, Rachel Autry, George Marie, Lily Mae and Liala Elliott; children, Robert Elliott, and Stephen Hawkins.

She is survived by brothers, Randall (Margaret) Elliott and Dennis (Margaret) Elliott; son, James Newby; many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and long time catpanion, Buddy the cat.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.