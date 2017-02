Davis gets win #1,000-Sequatchie County High School girls basketball coach Ronnie Davis (center) won his 1000th game in girls competition on February 2, as the Lady Indians defeated Whitwell. Davis was joined on the court after the game by family members, the SCHS team, former colleagues from Polk County, and SCHS staff. For more on the story, see the February 9 edition of The Dunlap Tribune.