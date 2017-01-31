Shirley Ann Kilgore Wallace, 74, of Dunlap passed away Friday, January 27, 2017. She was retired from NHC Healthcare of Dunlap. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Lois Austin Kilgore; sister, Carolyn Starks; son, Ricky Wallace; and nephew, Jeff Kilgore; Survivors include her daughters, Denise (Craig) Flaherty of Australia, and Tabitha (Patrick) Stockwell of Dunlap; sister, Mary Louise (Kenneth) Johnson of Georgia; brother, Randall (Elaine) Kilgore of Dunlap; seven grandchildren, Hunter Wallace, Ashley (Doug) Boston, Marieta (Chris) Aalberg, Hannah (Bobby) Styles, Chasity (Chase) Brown, Payton and Destini Carlton; eleven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews Funeral services were held Monday, January 30 in the funeral home chapel with Brother Donnie Hargis officiating. Burial was in Bryant Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.