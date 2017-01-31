Donald Ray Scott, age 74, of Signal Mountain passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2017 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Donald was born December 15, 1942 on Signal Mountain to the late Alfred Lee and Margie Russ Scott. He graduated from Sequatchie County High School, later joined the United States Air Force, and worked at Sears as a small engine repair supervisor for 32 years. Donald devoted much of his time and energy admiring God’s creations. He loved his life on the farm. Many people were fortunate enough to meet Donald, a lucky few got to know him, and the luckiest of all, Jean Scott got the chance to love him for 55 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Lee and Margie Russ Scott; brothers and sisters, Ethlene White, Buddy Scott, Thelma Garner, Frieda Williams and Shirley Pulliam. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Jean Scott; only child, Brad and his wife Sheila Scott; two grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Scott; his granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Scott; great-granddaughter, Serena; brothers and sisters, Betty and (James) Stocker, Linda and (Lonnie) Dishmon, James and (Judy) Scott; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, January 28 at Lone Oak Church of God on Signal Mountain with Pastor Glen Keys officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations go to Lone Oak Church of God. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.