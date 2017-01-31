Barbara Helen Camp Cates, 70, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Mrs. Cates was of Catholic faith. She was in the nursing field for over 40 years and was a very avid reader. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Ruth Land Camp; brothers, Cleston, Landon and George Thomas Camp. Survivors include her daughter, Hope Brown of Dunlap; granddaughter, Tiffany Layne; great-grands, Tinsley, Bo and Leland; grand-dogs Gizmo and Gabby. A Celebration of Life was Saturday, January 28 in the funeral home chapel with Brother Terry Barker officiating. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.