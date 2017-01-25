Officers injured trying to arrest suspect

Zachary Lamar Henson reportedly assaulted five Sequatchie County officers, with three requiring medical treatment, in separate incidents on January 22. He faces numerous charges as a result, said Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock.

Events began, the Sheriff said, when Henson, 22, was stopped by officers at 2:46 a.m. Sunday.

“He was stopped at the Cherry and Main Street intersection for a license plate violation,” the Sheriff began. “Mr. Henson was driving a black Nissan Xterra. He told the deputies he thought there may be a warrant out for his arrest, but he didn’t turn off the vehicle when he was asked to do so.”

