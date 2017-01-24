Woody Lawson

Woody Marshall Lawson of Hixson, died peacefully on January 21, 2017. Woody was born on May 12, 1940 to Carl and Maggie Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Carolyn Volkenweider, Wayne Lawson, Wade Lawson and James Lawson, Jr. Woody served in the Navy after high school and was stationed in California where he met and married Alta Ray (Sue) Cleveland. Their 55-year marriage blessed them with three children, Sandra Lee Gallagher, James Thomas (Cindy) Lawson, and Jeffry David (Jena) Lawson. Woody was known as Woodpa to his four grandchildren who will miss him greatly, James Christopher Lawson (Clair), Craig Adam Lawson, Ashley Lawson, and Paige Lawson. A memorial service will be held in his hometown of Spencer at Spencer Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon CST, and a memorial service at noon. A private burial will follow at Shockley Cemetery. Spencer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. spencerfuneralhome.net