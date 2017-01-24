Rev. Mack Harris, age 83, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at The Bridge in Monteagle. He was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church, served in the United States Army, never met a stranger, and loved fishing and storytelling. He served as a minister for 42 years, had a huge heart and his passion was to help the poor and needy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Lula Belle Harris; and sister, Myrtice. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois Harris; daughter, Laura (Rebecca Swartz) Brightwood of Hillsborough, North Carolina; two sons, Randy (Dawn) Harris of Powder Springs, Georgia and Mark (Debra) Harris of Albuquerque, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Seth, Brandon, Christy, Nathan, and Sydney; five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gavin, Alaina, Teagan, and Savannah; two sisters, Frances Jones of Brunswick, Georgia and Gatsie Patterson of Escondido, California; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 21 at Dunlap United Methodist Church with Natalie Smart officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St. 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. www.alzinfo.org. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.