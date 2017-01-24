John Hixson
John Alan Hixson, age 57, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at his home. He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudelle Hixson. He is survived by his father, Philip Hixson, Dunlap; sister, Dixie Hedrick, Sparta; niece, Sarah Hedrick, Sparta. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 22 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Woody Lawson
Rev. Mack Harris
Frances Hardy
Thelma Mae Miller
Annie Powell
Paul Romesburg
Jim Ricketts
Carolyn Long
Willma Mae Harden
Steve Smith
Wayne Reynolds
Kathleen Tabors Phillips
Tootsie Miller
Alice Mae Lockhart Keener
Vicki Johnson
Edna Cookston Johnson
Etta Hayworth
Jerry Harris
Sandra Copeland
Alma Christian
Bobby Gray
Forrest Cribbs
Charles Witt
Margie Elliot Tate
Josephine Osterhoust
Maxine Spangler Ewton
Rebecca Moore Bonner
Norman Howard Shell
Emery Oneal Duba
Norman King
Eva Addis Garwood
Andy Thacker
Billy Joe Pursley
Jim Lewis
Ruth W. Lamb
John Walter Bane
Cathy Ryon
Raymond Lee Lockhart Jr.
Randy Gibson
Philip Ewton
Bobby Bunch
January 16, 2017 | 2 Comments »