John Hixson

John Alan Hixson, age 57, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at his home. He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudelle Hixson. He is survived by his father, Philip Hixson, Dunlap; sister, Dixie Hedrick, Sparta; niece, Sarah Hedrick, Sparta. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 22 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.