Week of 1/23/17

HELP WANTED – part-time mechanic or auto body, experience needed. 949-7071. TS4

CAREGIVER FOR CHURCH CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER – on Signal Mountain, Monday-Friday afternoons. Required diploma/GED, 18 years old. 423/886-2276. 2TS4-5

HYDRA SPORT BASS BOAT – 18’6”, 175 Evinrude Intruder, perfect condition. 949-2382, 774-0634. 2TS4-5

ROUGH SAWN LUMBER – 1×6 to 1×12 width to 8’ to 12’ length for sale, 540 + or – boards, $1,000 firm. 423/447-7646. TS4

HOUSE CLEANING – call Teresa for estimates, references available, 423/463-7396. Thank you! 4TS4-7

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. 2TS4-5

APARTMENT FOR RENT AT FREDONIA COMMUNITY CENTER – 2BR, 1BA, completely remodeled. All new fixtures, paint, flooring. $400 month, includes water. No smoking, no pets. Positive references from previous landlord is a must! 423/949-7199. TS4

FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, water furnished, $400 plus deposit in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS4-5

FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, water furnished, $300 plus deposit in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS4-5

SALE, SALE, SALE – cash & carry, 4x4x16 Pt, $13.99, 2x4x16 Pt, $7.75, 2x8x16 Pt, $13.99, at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS4

CHEVY S10 TRUCK – 2000, good mileage. $3,600. 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6

WE BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200, buy scrap also, 987-8483. 4TS4-7

SMITH’S TREE FARM – we sell and plant trees. Hemlock, white pine, Norway spruce, green giant arborvitas, $40. Burning bushes, $20. Will plant, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. 4B3-6S4-7

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99. Free installation. Military discount. Tim’s Auto, 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6

OAK FIREWOOD FOR SALE – $35 rick. 881-4017. 2BS4-5

EVANS CONCRETE – Benny Evans, owner. Quality concrete & Bobcat work. Home 423/881-5132, cell 931/316-6669. Evans Concrete31@mail.com. 84 Evans Lane, Spencer, TN 38585. 3BS4-6

FOR RENT – small 2BR house, with stove & refrigerator. Handicapped accessible, ideal for older couple; no pets, tobacco or alcohol. $425 month (includes water, garbage and lawn mowing). Electric must be in tenant’s name or prepaid. First and last month’s rent plus $200 refundable cleaning fee up front, firm, with 6 months lease. Call after 5:00 p.m. 423/447-2481. References required. 2BS4-5

TIRE SALE – All brands and sizes. Military discount. Call Tim, 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing. Free estimates. 423/280-2295. 4T3-6S4-7

WE PAY CASH $$ – wanted dead or alive: motorcycles, cars, trucks, 4-wheelers, etc. Call Tim, 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6

CAMPBELL’S WRECKER SERVICE – 02/03/17; will sell a 08/2006 Nissan Pathfinder, VIN# 5N1AR18W86C682962 at public auction to cover charges. 2B3-4S4-5

TRAILER FOR SALE OR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, private lot. 883-2484. TNT3S4

LOT FOR SALE – 381 Standefer Circle, Dunlap. Call 423/240-4136. 2T3-4S4-5

FOR RENT – large home in city, 373 Hickey Circle, 3 or 4 BRs, 1/2BA, storage building, $800 month, $800 damage deposit, absolutely no smoking. Call June, 423/618-3116. TNT3S4

POULTRY TRUCK DRIVERS – Sign-On Bonus, Referral Bonuses & Potential Safety Bonuses. Local Delivery/Home Daily/Competitive Pay. Candidates must have: 1 Year CDL Driving Experience, Excellent Safety Record, Steady Work History. Apply in person: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 1826 Cappella Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408. Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V. 2BS3-4

FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175; 931/319-5203. 6BS3-8

DRIVERS – Regional and OTR, excellent pay + rider program. Family medical/dental benefits. Great hometime + weekends. CDL-A 1 year experience. 877/758-3905. 2BS3-4

STOP SCRATCHING & GNAWING – shampoo with Happy Jack® Itch No More, apply Skin Balm®, add Tonekote® to diet. Bradley-Bledsoe Farmers Co-op, 447-2105, kennelvax.com. 4BS3-6

FOR RENT – doublewide on Wheeler Mountain. 423/448-9214. B3S3-4

FOR SALE – 185 Bobcat, bucket, 1-owner, $19,500. Jackhammer & tamper, $125 each. 423/580-4931. 2BS3-4

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work. Pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS3-14

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, Oak Street, Dunlap, $500 plus deposit. 423/309-2690. 4T2-5S3-6

FOR RENT – 1BR MH, water furnished, $300 plus deposit. In Daus, 423/762-3315. 2T2-3S3-4

PULLETS NOW AVAILABLE – start laying early spring, various kinds. Off Brockdell on Old CC Road. 3B2-4S3-5

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, appliance technician, 949-5654, 423/260-4227, 423/243-8350. 4TS2-5

IPHONE REPAIR – 304-5619. 4TS2-5

FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. 6B49-3S50-4

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy townhome #4, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS42

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4B51-3S52-3

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS50-4

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS47

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

CLEANING SERVICE – senior discounts. Call 554-3925. 6TS50-4

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES, REGISTERED NURSES – 12 hour shifts, Certified Nursing Assistants, housekeeping assistants, cooks & dietary aides, day & evening shifts. Soddy Daisy Health Care, competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS47-7

3BR HOUSE IN DUNLAP – $650. Call 937/604-5672. TNTS47

FOR RENT – $550 month plus $550 deposit, 1,600 sf office building, by Dunlap courthouse, C/H/A, can be used for retail or storage also. 423/488-9482. TNTS39

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

GUN SHOW JAN. 28-29 Sat. 9-5 & Sun. 9-4 Knoxville Chilhowee Park (3301 Magnolia Ave) Exit 392 A Off I-40. Info: (563) 927-8176, www.rkshows.com. TP-BTS4

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Kieth, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26B31-5S32-6

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS4

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS4

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 cash referral! Lee 423-987-9805 or Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associates. TP-BTS4

RIVERARTVILLAGE.HOMESTEAD.COM, www.facebook.com/RIVERARTVILLAGE/ 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th March into Spring Gathering. Musicians, Artists, Green Energy. Land, Houses, Cabins, Camping. Visit Weekend – Stay Lifetime! 731-847-6032 Perryville, TN 38363. TP-BTS4

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS4

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS4

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo Internet (where avail.) Free Streaming. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) Free HD-DVR. Call 1-800-423-6015. TP-BTS4

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS4

$1000 WEEKLY!! Mailing Brochures From Home. Helping home workers since 2001. Genuine Opportunity. No Experience Required. Start Immediately. www.CentralMailing.NET. TP-BTS4

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS4

REPOSSESSED MOBILE HOMES. Move in ready. No rent option, but buying could be cheaper than rent! Owner financing on select homes with approved credit. 865-291-0506. TP-BTS4

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNTS

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNBS

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43