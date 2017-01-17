Annie Powell

Annie Rebecca Powell, 88, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Alta Vandergriff Powell; brothers, Louis and Roy Powell; and sister-in-law, Juanita Powell. She is survived by her brother Robert Powell; and sister, Olavene Powell; nieces and nephews, Fred (Carolyn) Powell, Dennis Powell, Charlotte (Kevin) Pickett, Lois (David) Vandergriff, Terri (Roger) Dempsey, Dwayne (Kim) Powell, and Vernice Powell. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20 at the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jimmy Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in Hudson Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.