Willma Mae Harden, age 101, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at NHC Healthcare. She was a member of Dunlap Seventh-Day Adventist Church, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and great-great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Harden; daughter, Janet C. Walker; and son-in-law, Tommy Issaccson. She is survived by five daughters, Cloie Issaccson, Signal Mtn., Joyce (Ed) Fraizer, Pikeville, Lillie (Greer) Moody, Indiana, Debbie (Stanley) Barker, Dunlap, and Mary (Randy) Porter, Georgia; son, Albert (Beverly) Harden, Dunlap; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ron Follett officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.