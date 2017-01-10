Paul Raymond Romesburg, 84, of the Cagle Mountain community in Dunlap, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at his home. Paul was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Benjamin Clifford and Lela Priest Romesburg in 1932. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and later attended Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga for four years. He developed a passion for missionaries, focusing his life on the work of the Lord. He had been living in Tennessee for the last 22 years, and was a member of Community Baptist Church. Preceding him in death, other than his parents, were two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include his wife, Kay Kimpling Romesburg; children, Pamela Jarvis, Paul Romesburg Jr. and wife Sue, Michael Scott Romesburg, William Michael Cothern Jr. and wife Kathy, and John Miles Cothern and wife Kim; grandchildren, Tyler Jarvis, Jimmie Lee Jarvis, William Michael Cothern III and wife Kelly, and Bryce Cothern; great-grandchild, Kaysen Cothern; sisters, Iva Mae Holten and husband Ward, and Frances Nethaway. Graveside services were held Saturday, January 7 at Cagle Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bro. Adam Underwood officiating. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.