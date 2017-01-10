Jim Ricketts, 62, of Dayton died on January 5, 2017 at his residence. Jim was a very devoted man of God. He lived to sing about the One he loved and hoped and prayed that just one more soul would be saved. Jim was a lifelong resident of Rhea County and a member of Sale Creek Church of God, well known throughout the area for his gospel singing ministry, sharing the gospel through songs. He also loved to farm and woodwork. He won numerous awards for his singing talent. Jim had never met a stranger and was loved by many around the area. Jim will truly be missed, but his legacy will live on. Jim would always sing a song that says “I’m A Winner Either Way” and he truly was just that. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Hodge Ricketts, in 2012; mother Oma Ellen Rogers; adopted parents, Ted and Elena Rogers. Survivors include two sisters, Nancy (Ronnie) Smith of Pikeville and Connie (Donald) Heath of Hampton, Virginia; singing partner and best friend for seven years, Crystle (Lance) Elam of East Ridge; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 8 at Sale Creek Church of God with Rev. Mack Louallen and Rev. Jimmy Jewell officiating. Burial was in Kiuka-Rogers Cemetery. Arrangements By Coulter Garrison Funeral Home of Dayton. To share condolences, visit www.coultergarrisonfuneralhome.com.