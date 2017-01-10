Carolyn Ruth Long age 75, of Bushnell, Florida passed away January 2, 2017 at home. She was born May 16, 1941 in Antwerp, Ohio to Kenneth and Dorothy Wilson. Carolyn moved with her family in 1954 to Orlando and has been a resident of Central Florida ever since. Carolyn was devoted to her family. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Carolyn was a fantastic seamstress, amazing cook and the most amazing mom. She managed her family through all circumstances extremely well. She is survived by her loving husband, Homer; children, Tom and his wife, Donna, Sherri and her husband Kenny; step-children, Jim Long, Mike (Rachel) Long, Marianne Marks and Lori (John) Lopez; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held Friday, January 6 at Baldwin Fairchild Goldenrod Chapel followed by burial at All Faiths Memorial Park.Carolyn Long