Horace Wayne Reynolds, 89, of Dunlap, passed away December 27, 2016. Mr. Reynolds was born January 8, 1927 to the late Horace Edgar and Vera Cordell Reynolds. He was also preceded by a sister, Norma Murphy, two brothers-in-law, Earl Murphy and Alvin Shaver. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Martha Lou Hamilton Reynolds; sister, JoAnn Shaver of Pikeville; several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he owned and operated Dunlap Building & Supply for fifty years. He served two years in the Navy Air Corps during WW II. He was a member (67 years) and Chairman of Trustees of Dunlap United Methodist Church. He had been a member of Dunlap Lions Club since 1947 and served as Secretary-Treasure twenty five years, Chairman of Lions Club Christmas Baskets for 14 years, and has received the Melvin Jones Award. He was Boy Scout Master four years, a member of Dunlap Lodge F&AM 693 since 1948, Cherokee Chapter Eastern Star since 1949, and Worthy Patron for 30 years. He designed and helped build the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad where he was a member for 27 years. He was co-chairman of the O.K. Hege Horse Show for 22 years and announcer for 30 years. He was co-chairman of the Red Cross Blood Drive, member of the Regional Health Council, chairman of the Board of Directors at Dunlap Industries, co-chairman of March of Dimes for 26 years, director of the Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, director of the Dunlap Chamber of Commerce, and member of the 911 organization committee. He went to Washington, D.C. where he received the Jefferson Award for the Chattanooga area. He co-chaired construction and re-construction of the Griffith Elementary School playground. He was a member of the Dunlap Quarterback Club since 1954, serving as secretary-treasurer for 20 years and was the announcer at all Sequatchie County High School football games for 49 years. He was co-chairman of the SCHS Athletic Committee Building and supervised the construction of the SCHS Football Complex. He was inducted into the East Tennessee Football Hall of Fame in 1988, inducted in T.S.S.A.A. Hall of Fame in 2001, and was East Tennessee T.S.S.A.A. Contributor of the year in 2002. Funeral Services were held Friday, December 30 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Benny Matherly officiating. Masonic services were accorded at the funeral home. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dunlap United Methodist Church or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.