Vicki Johnson, age 57, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday morning, December 20, 2016 at her home. She was a member of Monanah Baptist Church, a loving grandmother and had a huge love for animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Saxton; parents, Richard Johnson and Reatha Wilbur; sister, JoNell Angel; and brother, Dale Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Natalie (Jordan Barrett) Saxton, Dunlap; grandson, Dean Barrett; sister, Avis Herd, Warren, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 21 at Welch Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.