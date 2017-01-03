Girdillia “Tootsie” Miller, 95, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016. She was an extraordinary woman who seized every moment to live life to the fullest. She spent all of her days loving God, her huge family, and countless friends with a radical love that would rival any the world has known. She walked always in grace and kindness, leaving a trail of smiles and happiness in her path. She was gentle, but bold. She was silly, yet unsurpassed in her wisdom. It was impossible to be in her presence and be unaffected by her goodness. Others’ needs always came above her own and relationships were more valuable to her than any worldly possession. Even in her final days, the doctors who cared for her marveled at her radiance and counted it an honor to have spent time with her. No mother has ever been more adored by her children or revered by her grandchildren. She leaves behind a multitude of loved ones who will spend their days striving to live a life that honors her memory and carries on her amazing legacy of love. She will be missed incredibly much, but her family celebrates her life and finds peace in knowing she is in the presence of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tully and Hester Owensby; husband, Lee (Cotton) Miller; siblings, L.B. Owensby, Robert Owensby, Richard Owensby, Mamie Boston, and Willie Baker. She is survived by five children Larry (Bonnie) Miller, Gary (Mayflor) Miller, Diane (Bill) Harmon, Vicki (Rickey) Carr, and June (Terry) Dishman, all of Dunlap; 15 grandchildren, Terri (Steve) Grant, Kristy (Chris) Albright, Jason Miller, Scott (Rebecca) Miller, Misty Miller, John (Gayla) Harmon, Vickie Harmon, Jennifer (Tim) Worley, Kim (Daryl) Slaughter, Cindy (Trey) Hall, Karen Lowry, Derrick (Aundria) Dishman, Shelli Ferrell, David (Tiffany) Dishman, Jamie (Matt) Sweatt; 28 great-grandchildren, Brelyn Grant, Brayden Grant, Paxton Albright, Jayden Miller, Brynlee Miller, Jake Miller, Patricia Miller, Olivia Miller, Alex (Tyler) Grayson, Shelby Worley, Josie Worley, Caleb (Rachel) Smallwood, Chloe Smallwood, Cana Smallwood, Cooper Smallwood, Tucker Hall, Griffin Hall, Drew Lowry, Briley Lowry, Dillia Lowry, Carlee Lowry, Allie Dishman, Aubrey Dishman, Alexus Ferrell, Chevy Dishman, Dylon Dishman, Luke Sweatt, and Brooke Sweatt. Pallbearers were great grandsons, Brayden Grant, Brelyn Grant, Caleb Smallwood, Tucker Hall, Shelby Worley and Drew Lowry. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 27 at the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brian Kearns officiating. In honor of her giving spirit and unselfish heart, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.