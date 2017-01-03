Steve Smith

Steve “Mic” Smith, 50, of Chattanooga, passed away Tuesday December 20, 2016 at his brother’s home. He was of the Church of God faith. Preceding him in death was his mother, Odakay Harvey; step-dad, Arlandis Harvey; grandmother, Bessie Lou Johnson; grandfather, Major Johnson Sr.; aunt, Mary Lou Dykes; and Mamma, Dorothy Posey. Survivors include his wife, Kim Smith; daughters, Stepheny (Chuck) Bottomley and Megan (Scott) Gill; son, Grayson Smith; brothers, Benny Harvey, Shannon Harvey, and James “Booper” Dykes; sister, Mary “Sissie” Gaddis; one and only granddaughter, Anna Gill; and uncle, Jerry Lee Johnson Funeral services were held Friday, December 23 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jason Bryant officiating. Burial followed in Rogers Cemetery. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.