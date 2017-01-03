Sandra Copeland

Sandra Mosley Copeland, 63, of Livingston, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandy was a member of the church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Mosley. Survivors include her husband, Billy Copeland of Livingston; two children, Lynelle Peasall (Eric) Gauld of Plant City, Florida and Cameron (Summer) Copeland of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; five grandchildren and one on the way, Mackenzie Copeland, Tristan Copeland, Jaylen Copeland, Aspyn Copeland, and Christelle Peasall; mother, Ruby Wallace Mosley, Dunlap; four brothers, Bobby Mosley, Michigan, James (Rhonda) Mosley of Dunlap, Brian Mosley of Michigan, and Willie (Monica) Mosley of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held Friday, December 23 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with minister Larry Kirby officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.