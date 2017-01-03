Kathleen Tabors Phillips, 78, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt R. Phillips; parents, Logan and Sarah Edith McBee Tabors; sons, Ronald Reece Phillips and Brian Keith Phillips; grandson, Burt Edward Phillips; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Branan, Dunlap; grandchildren, Angie (Robert Layne) Girdley, Crystal Hughes, and Logan Phillips; great-grandchildren, Chase and Jayden Girdley, Caden and Seth Layne, and Laney Hughes; sisters, Nancy (Earnie) Golden of Alabama and Faye (Rick) Dorland of Texas; brother, Alonzo (Inez) Tabors, Reliance; several nieces, nephews, and two special friends, Joyce Raines and Cindy Davis. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 26 at Cookston Cemetery with Bro. Casey Griffith officiating. No visitation will be held at the funeral home. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.