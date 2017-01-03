Etta Hayworth

Etta Faye McCarver Hayworth, 65, of Cleveland, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2016, surrounded by loving family and friends. A native of Dunlap and Cagle Mountain, she attended Ringgold High School, graduating in 1969. Etta worked in the family business handling the administrative affairs of Joseph Levi and Sons Nursery in Chattanooga. Etta is preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph Levi “Mack” McCarver and Dollie Faye Sunderland; brothers, Leroy, William Earl, Windell Levi, quadruplet infants Junior, Johnny, Jerry, and Joseph McCarver; and infant granddaughter, Savannah Cooper. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Burless Eugene Hayworth of Cleveland; sons, Jake (Heather) Cooper of Soddy Daisy, Burlon “Scooter” Hayworth of Cleveland; daughter, Jacqueline Hafner of Cleveland and sister, Emma (Richard) Eppes of Germantown. She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren, River Lessig, Ethan Cooper, Jackson Hafner, Kenzi Cooper, and twins Mack and Erin Cooper. Etta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed every precious minute spent with family. Etta enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states with her children and more than 12 Alaskan and Caribbean cruises. Her beloved farm was a place where many fond memories were made hosting large parties and celebrating the holidays. Etta was a devout Christian, and we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Death has no sting, no victory – she is now in a better Land, and we must prepare to meet her again. Funeral services were held Friday, December 30 in the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home with Chaplain Tim Cross and Pastor Gary Shuler officiating. Burial will be in Cagle Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Dunlap. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Forgotten Child Fund at forgottenchildfund.org (contact Sgt. David Young at the Chattanooga Police Department) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Please share thoughts and memories at ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com. Arrangements by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Valley View Chapel, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421.